Video: WWE's Edge Shows Up In Percy Jackson Disney+ Series Teaser Trailer

WWE Hall of Famer Edge made plenty of headlines on Friday as he may have competed in his last WWE match. On the other hand, Disney+ revealed a new teaser trailer that previewed his role in "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," which begins streaming on Wednesday, December 20. The 30-second teaser shows Edge for just one scene as he's carrying a sword across his shoulder.

On December 20, our quest begins with the two-episode premiere of #PercyJackson and the Olympians, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/eykbFYsdhl — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) August 18, 2023

It was first reported in October 2022 that Edge would portray Ares, the Greek God of War, in the series adaptation of Rick Riordan's novels "Percy Jackson & The Olympians." The popularity of the 2000s books led to two films being adapted for the silver screen in 2010 and 2013. Disney acquired the rights to "Percy Jackson" in 2019 when the company bought 20th Century Fox.

The WWE Hall of Famer is no stranger to acting roles. His film credits include "Bending The Rules," "Interrogation," and "Money Plane." He's also appeared in 42 episodes of "Haven" and 25 episodes of "Vikings," among other film and television projects.

Edge's filming schedule for "Percy Jackson" reportedly interfered with WWE's plans for him at the Royal Rumble premium live event in January. Rather than compete in a rematch against Finn Balor, Edge returned in the 30-man Royal Rumble match to continue their rivalry through WrestleMania 39.

More acting roles could be in Edge's future if he decides to officially hang up his boots. His August 18 "SmackDown" match against Sheamus in Toronto was said to be the last on his current WWE contract, which is officially up in September. As of this writing, Edge's future in the ring is unknown.