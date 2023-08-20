WWE's Zelina Vega & Dakota Kai Announce New Project

WWE Superstars Dakota Kai and Zelina Vega have a new venture together and it's podcasting. Both Kai and Vega shared the news via Instagram on Friday, revealing that the new gamer podcast is called "ZELVX and CHARLIE GIRL" and the debut episode will be "coming soon" on YouTube. As of this writing, the YouTube channel has over 3,000 viewers.

Both have been active in the past on other sites, such as Twitch, where they interacted with their fans and showed off their gaming skills. The two were both outspoken about WWE's past third-party edict in 2020. Vega was even released in November 2020 over a dispute concerning the mandate because she continued to stream on Twitch. Vega returned to the company in July 2021, and this past April the ban was lifted. In June, WWE announced they signed a multi-year agreement with Twitch.

Kai is currently healing from a torn ACL injury that happened in May. While she had said that she was "far" from making her in-ring return, Kai did return for WWE SummerSlam to celebrate with her Damage CTRL stablemates, Bayley and IYO SKY, after SKY won the WWE Women's Championship from Bianca Belair. Vega's last match was actually against SKY and it took place on the August 4 episode of "WWE SmackDown."

It's interesting to note that Kai and Vega aren't the only gamers in WWE. Of course, there's also Xavier Woods (he has his own show called "UpUpDownDown" that features both former and current stars), World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, and Ronda Rousey.