AEW's Thunder Rosa Shares Reaction To Cash Wheeler Arrest News
News of Cash Wheeler's arrest on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm in Florida has put many of his AEW colleagues in the uncomfortable position of having to discuss the matter.
That includes former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa, who addressed the matter during her regular co-hosting appearance on Friday's episode of "Busted Open." While she prefers to let AEW discuss it as an organization rather than hearing from individuals, she did share some of her thoughts.
"I hope Cash Wheeler is doing well and whatever happens, like, there will be more information later on probably disclosed, but this is what we have and like, uh, it's a very touchy subject but I'm glad AEW issued a statement about it," Rosa said.
AEW issued a statement to Wrestling Inc. and other outlets following Wheeler's arrest, saying that the company is closely monitoring the situation and that Wheeler is fully cooperating with the authorities.
Business As Usual
On AEW programming, it appears to be business as usual for Wheeler and his tag team partner Dax Harwood as they look toward a huge defense of their AEW World Tag Team Titles. FTR is scheduled to face The Young Bucks at the All In London pay-per-view coming up next weekend. There's no indication that authorities will restrict Wheeler from traveling overseas to England for the event and, as of this writing, AEW remains committed to promoting the match on its programming.
"I feel just like what the fans are feeling," Rosa said. "I feel for the fans. I feel for Cash Wheeler because we don't know the situation. I feel for his partner and, you know, It's been a pleasure to work with them in 'Collision' and uh, and to see what I've seen over the past couple of weeks, and even years, like, working with them in AEW so ... um, yeah, it's really hard to talk about because I – again, we don't – we don't have any details and we don't want to speculate."
