AEW's Thunder Rosa Shares Reaction To Cash Wheeler Arrest News

News of Cash Wheeler's arrest on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm in Florida has put many of his AEW colleagues in the uncomfortable position of having to discuss the matter.

That includes former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa, who addressed the matter during her regular co-hosting appearance on Friday's episode of "Busted Open." While she prefers to let AEW discuss it as an organization rather than hearing from individuals, she did share some of her thoughts.

"I hope Cash Wheeler is doing well and whatever happens, like, there will be more information later on probably disclosed, but this is what we have and like, uh, it's a very touchy subject but I'm glad AEW issued a statement about it," Rosa said.

AEW issued a statement to Wrestling Inc. and other outlets following Wheeler's arrest, saying that the company is closely monitoring the situation and that Wheeler is fully cooperating with the authorities.