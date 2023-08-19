FTR Advertised For Both AEW Collision & AEW Dynamite In Wake Of Cash Wheeler's Arrest

Fans who feared cancellation of the FTR vs. Young Bucks match at AEW All In can seemingly breathe a sigh of relief. It was announced on last night's "AEW Rampage" that FTR will be appearing on tonight's "AEW Collision" for a promo segment, and the AEW World Tag Team Champions are also advertised to appear for a face-to-face segment with the Bucks on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite."

FTR's advertised appearances all but confirm that Cash Wheeler won't be missing any TV time in the lead-up to All In, which will be held at Wembley Stadium in London, England. There were legitimate concerns about Wheeler's AEW status after the wrestler was arrested Friday on the charge of aggravated assault with a firearm for an alleged road rage incident on July 27. During his subsequent arraignment, Wheeler was released on a bond of $2,500 with the presiding judge stipulating that he would be barred from possessing any firearms during his pre-trial release. According to PWInsider, Wheeler was not asked to surrender his passport by the Circuit Court of Orange County, Florida, meaning he has no restrictions on traveling internationally. Wheeler's ability to travel freely was subsequently confirmed by other outlets, with even AEW World Champion MJF suggesting that FTR vs. Young Bucks was going ahead as planned. However, the UK itself could still potentially block his entrance into the country.

While AEW has yet to officially confirm Wheeler's All In status, the promotion issued a statement to Wrestling Inc. and other outlets, noting that it was closely monitoring the situation and was aware of Wheeler fully cooperating with the authorities. The news of Wheeler's arrest sent shockwaves through not just social media, but even Wheeler's colleagues in AEW, many of whom were reportedly unaware of his legal issues. That said, the outcome of Wheeler's arrest, not to mention the charges against the wrestler, has arguably proven to be less damning than earlier feared.