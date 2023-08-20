Darby Allin Defeats Christian Cage In AEW Collision Main Event

Darby Allin finds himself in a bruising battle on multiple fronts as he heads into the biggest stretch of shows in AEW's history.

While Allin was victorious in the main event of Saturday night's episode of "Collision," he was beaten down and left laying by Christian Cage and the TNT Champion Luchasaurus as the show ended. Moments earlier, Allin used a rollup to secure a pinfall victory over Cage.

Saturday night's match is the setup for Allin's title challenge against Luchasaurus at AEW's All Out pay-per-view on Sunday, September 3 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

However, before that title match, Allin has another big match at what will be the biggest event ever staged by AEW. He and Sting will team up against Swerve Strickland and A.R. Fox in a coffin match at All In London in Wembley Stadium on Sunday, August 27. That rivalry heated up earlier this week when Allin and Sting attacked Fox at an independent show put on by his wrestling school.

In addition to all of that, AEW announced Allin will be in action on Wednesday night's episode of "Dynamite." He'll join forces with 18-year-old Nick Wayne to take on Strickland and Fox.