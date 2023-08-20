Matt Hardy Says His Brother Jeff Is Still Finding His Confidence In AEW

On the August 9 episode of "AEW Dynamite," the Hardys and The Young Bucks faced each other in a well-received tag team match. During the latest episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the titular AEW star that he was happy with the match. Additionally, he believes that Jeff Hardy is finding his groove again since returning to action earlier this year.

"Jeff is kind of finding his confidence once again. He's kind of navigating his way back to a very confident Brother Nero. He was happy with [the match]. I was happy. Everybody was happy with it. It ended up being a big, big success at the end of the day."

Jeff Hardy returned to AEW in April after being suspended following a DUI arrest in 2022. During his hiatus, he got sober, took care of his legal issues, and recovered from an eye injury that required surgery. Those problems appear to be behind the younger Hardy sibling now, and he's been getting featured on "Dynamite."

The latest episode of AEW's flagship Wednesday show saw Hardy face Jeff Jarrett in a "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" Death Match to promote the titular video game. Sonjay Dutt's post-match rant also indicated that the feud isn't over yet, so Jeff will undoubtedly feature in more high-profile matches in the coming weeks.

During the podcast, Matt also said that he hopes he and Jeff can have more matches with the Bucks. In fact, he even pitched a Best of Seven series between both teams. "I just feel that there's so much stuff we can do with a team like the Young Bucks, where it's just easy working with those guys," he added.

