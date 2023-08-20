Edge Reflects On Final Match On Current WWE Contract, How Good Sheamus Is

Edge competed in the final match of his current WWE contract on "WWE SmackDown" against Sheamus, which is something that he reflected on during his latest Instagram post.

"Full circle pints of Guinness. From Dublin to Toronto and 19 years in between," he wrote. "Back now after an amazing trip home to Toronto. What can I say? I'll take that experience with me to the grave. Toronto you brought it."

Edge got the chance to headline the show in Canada against Sheamus, who played a key role in "The Rated-R Superstar" being able to return to wrestling. Edge specifically requested to face "The Celtic Warrior" in this encounter, and the WWE Hall Of Famer was left impressed by his first-time encounter against Sheamus.

"Speaking of bringing it, @wwesheamus is a beast. As strange as this sounds it was pure joy in there. Just two buds beating the hell out of each other. I knew he was great. But I didn't know how great," Edge wrote. "That dude is so insanely talented, spectacular at what he does, and just a damn hard worker. He is the epitome of work ethic. Can't teach that. Thanks fella. It was an honor."

The future of Edge is currently up in the air, with his WWE contract expiring in September, according to him. He has admitted to not knowing what will be next for him, but he has reportedly been a topic of conversation in AEW as of late, with the door potentially opening up to reunite with his long-time partner and friend, Christian Cage.