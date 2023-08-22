Rocky Romero Calls Himself NJPW's Ambassador To Other Promotions

New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Rocky Romero has been an important figure behind the scenes in the wrestling world over the last few years. In addition to helping mend the relationship between NJPW and All Elite Wrestling starting in 2021, Romero played a crucial role in putting together AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door the following year. During a recent discussion with "Busted Open Radio," Romero described how he sees his position in NJPW, and revealed the promotion he's started to work with more frequently in recent days.

"I feel like I'm the New Japan ambassador to all these different companies," Romero said. "Obviously we have a great relationship with AEW. We just did Forbidden Door 2 this summer, and Impact as well. [We've] got a great relationship with [Impact President] Scott D'Amore. And now, I'm working a lot more with CMLL, and trying to develop that relationship a little bit more, and get more New Japan stars in CMLL and vice versa."

For the first several years of AEW's existence, relations between the burgeoning company and NJPW were frosty. This was reportedly due to the abrupt departure of stars like Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page during the formation of AEW, and it took some effort to cultivate a relationship between the companies. Multi-promotion cooperation has now become more common, with NJPW and Impact Wrestling holding the joint Multiverse United 2 pay-per-view just last night.