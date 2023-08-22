AEW's Hikaru Shida Talks Working On Her English, Desire To Cut In-Ring Promos

AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida is set to defend her title against Toni Storm, Saraya, and Britt Baker this Sunday at All In. But ahead of the big event, Shida is reflecting on her second reign with the Women's Title. With her first taking place over the course of the crowd-less pandemic shows, Shida doesn't feel that she's been able to address her fans the way she'd like. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc., Shida said that she hopes to cut a promo for the live fans as champion. "I always want it," Shida said. "I really worry about my English, but for now, I learned I don't need to be perfect."

"The most thing I want to tell people is thank you," Shida explained, "because in my second reign, my next goal is — I have some goals, but every goal need fans ... Fans the most important thing. So thank you for being with AEW, being with me, and yeah, that's what I want to tell."

Shida won her title on the 200th episode of "AEW Dynamite" earlier this month, which immediately put her in the crosshairs of Toni Storm and the rest of the Outcasts — Saraya and Ruby Soho. A tournament was then held to determine those involved for the belt at Wembley Stadium. Shida defeated Anna Jay to retain her title and advance to the pay-per-view title bout.