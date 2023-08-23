Why AEW's Trent Beretta Says Parking Lot Brawls Are Easier Than Traditional Matches

Three years after their Parking Lot Brawl against Santana and Ortiz, Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta found themselves on the grounds of Daily's Place again a few weeks ago for a similar fight, this time against Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli of the Blackpool Combat Club. But unlike the first time, there was no victorious ride out in the minivan of Beretta's mother, Sue; the BCC claimed the victory with some assistance from Wheeler Yuta.

Speaking on the "Talk is Jericho" podcast about the match, Beretta discussed coming up with ideas for both matches, and how much time was put into developing the most recent before they filmed it. He also revealed that, for him at least, matches like this are a blast. "They're just so much fun, because you can really do anything," Beretta stated. "And those matches are always way easier, cause you're not blowing up, cause you just take giant bumps and lay around."

Beretta also revealed that he doesn't exactly mind taking bumps on vehicles. "I kind of thought it was easier than like a top rope bump, or something like that," Beretta explained. "Do I want to talk about being easier to bump on cars on this? I feel like the wheels, having a little bit of give, and then also the hood denting, s**t like that. Maybe I was just kind of fired up, because I knew I was bumping on a car."

While Beretta and Taylor may have lost that battle, they'll have a chance for redemption soon enough in the continuing war. The duo will team with fellow Best Friend Orange Cassidy, the Lucha Bros., and Eddie Kingston to take on Moxley, Castagnoli, Yuta, and three mystery partners in a Stadium Stampede match in front of more than 80,000 fans this Sunday at All In.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Talk Is Jericho" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription