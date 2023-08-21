Adam Cole Shares Initial Impression Of Current AEW Champ & Best Buddy, MJF

AEW World Champion MJF isn't shy about referring to himself as a "generational talent." As it turns out, his new best bud Adam Cole may have seen such a reality many years ago. In an appearance on "Under the Ring," Cole revealed the first time he met MJF nearly a decade ago, he instantly figured out his future bro-chacho would be a big deal.

"I knew when I first met him ...god, it had to be — it was like maybe 8 years ago, maybe 6 years ago, when he was just starting out," Cole recalled. "Like, brand new in the wrestling industry. I remember thinking, 'Oh this guy has it' from the very beginning. And I know a lot of people say that, but I really did feel that way. He could talk incredibly well. He was great in the ring. He carried himself very well. He was a sponge, wanting to learn as much as he possibly could."

"I knew he was going to be special," he continued, "but I think he's exceeded everyone's — including himself — expectations as far as how great he's really become. I mean, he's so young, like in his mid-20s. He has his entire career ahead of him, and he's proven time and time again how amazing he is in the ring, how amazing he is on the microphone. The guy eats, sleeps, and breathes pro wrestling," he added. "What's wild to think is he's not really in his prime yet, and he's as good as he is."

Cole will find out how special MJF is in less than a week when the duo challenge Aussie Open for the ROH World Tag Team Titles during the All In: Zero pre-show before their rematch for the AEW World Title in the Wembley Stadium pay-per-view main event.

