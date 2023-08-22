AEW Collision Ratings Mostly The Same 2 Weeks After Going Against WWE SummerSlam

Ratings are in for "AEW Collision" this past Saturday, and the results are more or less the same as last week (via Wrestlenomics). The numbers did trend in a positive direction, but the gains were very slight. After the show saw a 14% rise in viewership last week coming off the episode against WWE SummerSlam on August 5, the difference in viewership from last week's "Collision" to this week's was only 1%. The rating for the 18-49 demographic remained exactly the same as the week before.

With 482,000 viewers on average and a P18-49 rating of 0.17, "Collision" was ranked 13th on cable for Saturday. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics noted that many of the specific demographic numbers for this week's "Collision" are nearly identical to last week, which is an unusual level of consistency.

The top quarter for the night was the show's opening 15 minutes, featuring Samoa Joe being attacked by CM Punk in disguise as "The Golden Vampire," as well as the opening minutes of "Switchblade" Jay White vs. Dalton Castle. That quarter had 544,000 viewers on average. The next highest quarter was between 8:30 and 8:45 p.m, with 507,000 average viewers. It featured the Iron Savages promo and their match against Bullet Club Gold, as well as the House of Black video package. The 8:45 to 9:00 p.m. slot retained nearly all of those viewers, with 506,000 average viewers seeing the Ricky Starks backstage promo, Big Bill's match with Starks in his corner, and Starks' post-match promo.

On AEW's YouTube page, the most highly-viewed video from Saturday's "Collision" features highlights from Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage, the show's main event. As of writing, that video has around 311,000 viewers. The video showing Joe's face-off against "The Golden Vampire" is second with about 253,000 views.