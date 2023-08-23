WWE Raw Falls In The Ratings, Sees Lowest Total Viewership Since January

"WWE Raw" is in a slump, despite the triumphant return of Kevin Owens from injury on Monday night.

Wrestlenomics is reporting that Monday night's "Raw" dropped nine percent in overall viewership to an average of 1,591,000 overall viewers, the lowest viewership for the Monday night program since January 13. The coveted P18-49 demographic dropped eight percent to 654,000.

The highest-rated quarter hour of the show was the WWE Intercontinental Title match between champion GUNTHER and Chad Gable, which was also the highest rated in the P18-49 demographic with the least viewed quarter hour being the beginning of the main event which saw Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens taking on The Judgment Day. The segment was also the lowest rated in the key demographic.

The episode's main event was the first televised match for WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens since July 17, as the former WWE Universal Champion was wrestling with a rib injury prior to the hiatus. Owens and Zayn have been champions since the first night of WrestleMania 39 when they dethroned The Usos in the night's main event.

The ratings continue the downward slide of "Raw," which dropped seven percent last week before this week's nine percent drop, a frustrating pattern following SummerSlam. The news also comes off last weekend, which saw Friday's episode of "SmackDown" stay flat in the ratings despite hosting what could be the final match for WWE Hall of Famer Edge, who bested Sheamus in the last match of his current contract, The episode suffered in the ratings against competition from NFL preseason football.