Austin Gunn Shares Throwback Pic With Kenny Omega, Regrets For AEW All In Implication

One of the matches set for this weekend's AEW All In will see Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and "Hangman" Adam Page take on Konosuke Takeshita, as well as "Switchblade" Jay White and Juice Robinson of Bullet Club Gold. White and Robinson's fellow BCG member Austin Gunn posted a throwback picture to X yesterday evening, reminiscing about the original All In and threatening to hurt Omega during tonight's "AEW Dynamite" match.

📸: the first #AllIn I remember after taking this picture, that I wanted to share the ring with @KennyOmegamanX one day I'm sorry we have to meet under these circumstances tomorrow on #AEWDynamite because the BBG is gonna make sure you don't show up to London to take a 2nd pic pic.twitter.com/kQ90qOaWIv — Top Shelf Gunn (@theaustingunn) August 23, 2023

Tonight's match will see Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks taking on Robinson, plus Austin and his brother Colten Gunn. While the Gunn brothers don't have a match scheduled for All In, the Young Bucks are set to face FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Along with their match tonight, the Bucks will come face-to-face with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in an interview regarding their rubber match.

The current feud between members of the Elite and Bullet Club Gold is relatively fresh, but the members of the two groups share quite a bit of history, Gunn brothers notwithstanding. Omega, Matt, and Nick Jackson are all former Bullet Club members, with Omega once even serving as the group's leader. As for their in-ring history, back in 2018, White defeated Omega for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. In addition to a pair of singles G1 Climax matches, Omega and Robinson have faced off many times in tag bouts over the years.

This weekend's Wembley Stadium show is a callback to the original independent wrestling event that helped AEW get its start in the first place. Put on by Cody Rhodes, the Bucks, and Omega, All In took place in September 2019 and featured a wide range of talent from across independent wrestling.