Adam Cole On 'Re-Learning Curve' During Preparation For Post-Concussion AEW Return

Adam Cole is lined up for arguably the biggest match of his career this Sunday, but it was only a few months ago that fans were wondering if he'd even wrestle again at all. Cole was out of action for nine months due to a concussion, and while he feels great now, there was a period of remembering how to do it all as he prepared for his return.

"There definitely was a re-learning curve when I came back," he told "Under The Ring." "I think a lot of it had to do with the severity of what I went through. I remember being totally relieved and so happy that I was cleared by multiple doctors, but there still was that 'God what if something else happens' type of fear."

Fortunately, since Cole's return, there have been no issues regarding his health and that has allowed him to compete fairly regularly. However, his fitness will be pushed to the limit at All In when he competes twice in one night. Cole and his tag team partner MJF will challenge for the ROH World Tag Team titles during the Zero Hour pre-show, and then against each other in the PPV main event for the AEW World Championship.

"These past few months I feel the best I have felt in years," he said. "In the ring, on the microphone, while traveling, in my personal life, everything that's happening right now I could not be happier. I am so thankful, I am so grateful to be able to be back in the ring doing what I love to do. Truth be told, I have never been more physically, mentally, emotionally more ready for this giant event."

