Deonna Purrazzo Hates Most Of Her Matches, Credits Fans For All Her Success

Ever since rejoining Impact Wrestling in 2020 following her release from WWE, Deonna Purrazzo has had what many would call a pretty good run, between her three Knockouts Championship reigns, one Knockouts Tag Team Title reign, and countless great matches and main events. There wouldn't seem to be much to criticize from that, except Purrazzo turns out to be the toughest critic of her own work. Talking to "McGuire On Wrestling," Purrazzo revealed how tough she is on her own performances, and how being told by fans she is great remains a foreign concept to her in many ways.

"It makes me so happy, but I don't feel that way about stuff," Purrazzo said. "I'm the worst compliment taker ever. Professionally, personally, I don't take compliments well. And I'm also my worst critic when it comes to my wrestling. So I watch things, and I hate 99.9% of everything I do. So to hear, whether it's Mickie and I at Bound for Glory, or Jordynne and I at Rebellion, I have this match with Taylor Wilde on "Impact," 9 out of 10 times I hate that match."

"And when someone says 'It was my favorite, it was the greatest,' I'm like 'Oh, okay.' It takes me back," Purrazzo continued. "I just have to appreciate that my opinion doesn't matter in what I do, it's the fans that have made me as successful as I am, and the fans that have propelled me to where I am. Your opinion matters more than mine does. I just have to let it go."

