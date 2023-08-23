AEW's Dr. Britt Baker Describes 'Blur' Of Wrestling Career After 2018's All In

Of the ten people who will have worked both the inaugural All In in 2018 and AEW All In this Sunday at London's Wembley Stadium, Britt Baker is arguably the one who has come the farthest. And that fact isn't lost on the former AEW Women's World Champion, who looks to become a two-time Women's Champion at All In, as she discussed her journey from the first All In until now with "DAZN."

"You look at the first All In, and I was probably one of the least known names on this entire show," Baker said. "I was very much just happy to be there. I was very, very thankful, and I knew that I didn't quite belong yet on that stage, but I was so thankful for the opportunity. And then ... it was kind of all a blur. It was one thing led to another."

"There was the rumblings that something big might be happening, and then I got a couple texts from some people saying 'Hey Britt. Please don't sign with WWE. We might have something we want to talk to you about.' And one thing just kept leading to another, and eventually, I got to meet Tony Khan," Baker explained. "He told me he thought it was awesome that I was a dentist, and he wanted me to be able to do both, and he would help me in any way he can to be able to be a dentist and a wrestler. And that was all I needed to hear.