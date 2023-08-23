AEW's Dr. Britt Baker Describes 'Blur' Of Wrestling Career After 2018's All In
Of the ten people who will have worked both the inaugural All In in 2018 and AEW All In this Sunday at London's Wembley Stadium, Britt Baker is arguably the one who has come the farthest. And that fact isn't lost on the former AEW Women's World Champion, who looks to become a two-time Women's Champion at All In, as she discussed her journey from the first All In until now with "DAZN."
"You look at the first All In, and I was probably one of the least known names on this entire show," Baker said. "I was very much just happy to be there. I was very, very thankful, and I knew that I didn't quite belong yet on that stage, but I was so thankful for the opportunity. And then ... it was kind of all a blur. It was one thing led to another."
"There was the rumblings that something big might be happening, and then I got a couple texts from some people saying 'Hey Britt. Please don't sign with WWE. We might have something we want to talk to you about.' And one thing just kept leading to another, and eventually, I got to meet Tony Khan," Baker explained. "He told me he thought it was awesome that I was a dentist, and he wanted me to be able to do both, and he would help me in any way he can to be able to be a dentist and a wrestler. And that was all I needed to hear.
Britt Baker Reflects On Signing With AEW
While AEW has since grown into a successful promotion, Baker pointed out that when she became the first female signee of AEW, there were a lot of questions regarding how sustainable they could be. Ultimately though, Baker was unconcerned with all that, and more excited about the opportunity AEW presented.
"I didn't really care about anything else beyond that, because at the time, I'm just an indie wrestler," Baker said. "I'm a broke, recently graduated dental student. I just wanted some way to make money wrestling, and then also be a dentist. At the time I think about it, I didn't even know if we were going to have a TV deal, and I also didn't really care at the time."
"For me, this was huge, just to be able to do anything, just to wrestle in arenas, that was huge. And I was excited for that. And then you look at how big this has grown into now," Baker continued. "I mean, we are going to be in Wembley Stadium in front of 80,000+ people in one of the largest attended events in wrestling history. It's so surreal, but then again, it's taken all these jumps and hurdles and ups and downs, and it feels like it just happened overnight too. It feels like it's just been a blur."
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "DAZN" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription