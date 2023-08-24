Joe Gacy Reacts To WWE Fans Comparing Him To Bray Wyatt

All cult leader characters are not the same. So says Joe Gacy, at least, when asked about the frequent comparisons he gets to Bray Wyatt from fans of his work on "WWE NXT." Debuting during the NXT 2.0 era, Gacy's appearance and the character's demeanor at that time may have inspired visual similarities to "The Eater of Worlds," but that's about where he draws the line.

Appearing on the latest episode of "Out of Character," Gacy described those shared traits as reasons for the connection but stopped well short of anything further between he and Wyatt.

"When I debuted," he explained, "I had long hair, I had a beard, I had tattoos, and I was slightly a darker character. And let's be honest, I'm heavy-set, so [fans] just go, 'Oh, this guy's like Bray Wyatt.'"

Gacy has emerged since those early days in NXT as the leader of the Schism faction, which also features Ava, The Dyad (Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid), as well as a handful of masked disciples, among which two were not-so-shockingly revealed to be The Creed Brothers at "NXT Heatwave." With that character shift came an adjustment, mostly in appearance, though the change wasn't enough for fans to back off of the Wyatt comparisons.

"I debut a new character, which is pretty much currently what I'm doing," Gacy said. "There's a darkness to the character so automatically, everyone just associates it with [Wyatt]."