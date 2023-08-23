WWE NXT 8/22/2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

"NXT" boasts one of the deepest and most talented women's divisions in American wrestling at the moment, which means we'd really like to see them, you know, wrestle. Especially for the one women's title still left on the show after the tag belts were pointlessly absorbed by Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey. But no, sadly the extent of women's wrestling content we got on Heatwave was the mixed tag and Ivy Nile vs. Ava Raine. In terms of the actual title picture, we got a promo parade, and it was rough times, y'all.

It's not even so much that any of these women are particularly terrible at promos (except maybe Kiana James). "NXT" Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton is fine on the mic. She could use more practice, but her character helps anchor her and she usually does a decent job, though perhaps less so Tuesday night. Blair Davenport can cut a decent promo when she needs to. Gigi Dolin was actually the MVP of the entire segment, unless you want to give it to Roxanne Perez, who finally ended it by attacking Stratton. The problem here was less the fact that the women were talking and more the content of their promos, which was just a bunch of childish insults and winking references. It honestly seemed like something that would have been more at home on "AEW Dynamite," and it didn't work at all for "NXT." You'll see a lot of the blame for this put on the performers, but they did their best with what they had, and while only Dolin demonstrated the skills to actually make something out of it, it would have taken a lot of skill to make t actually good.

Hopefully whatever this turns into gets better once they step into the ring to wrestle instead of just talk. Especially if it involves Becky Lynch!