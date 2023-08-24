Aussie Open Retain ROH Tag Team Titles Against The Hardys On AEW Dynamite

Aussie Open continued their reign as ROH World Tag Team Champions this week on "AEW Dynamite," defeating former champions, The Hardys.

The tag team title match closed out this week's "Dynamite," days before the mega All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium. The tag team champions, Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher, got the win over Matt and Jeff Hardy after the champs landed an Aussie Arrow on the legendary tag team to retain the titles. Aussie Open has held the titles for over a month, having won it at the Death Before Dishonor show last month, defeating The Lucha Brothers.

The Australian duo will have the biggest match of their career on Sunday at All In, when they will defend their titles against MJF and Adam Cole to open the show. Following their successful title defence on "Dynamite," the champs were confronted by their challengers. The two teams then brawled and Cole and MJF cleared the house. MJF then held on to Fletcher so that Cole could land a superkick on him, but Fletcher moved away which almost resulted in Cole superkicking his tag team partner.

The tag team partners, who will face each other for MJF's AEW World Championship, stared at each other but then hugged it out. Cole and MJF will open Sunday's All In with the ROH Tag Team match and close it out with the AEW World title match.