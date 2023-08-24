Rob Van Dam Offers Candid Opinion On WWE's Brock Lesnar

On "1 Of A Kind," Rob Van Dam gave his stamp of approval to old WWE rival Brock Lesnar when asked if "The Beast" was the right candidate to end The Undertaker's 21-0 WrestleMania winning streak. RVD felt it was "cool" that Lesnar got the honor of ending the hallowed streak simply because of his reverence for the South Dakota native on a personal level.

"Brock Lesnar is, in my opinion, one of the most outstanding individuals to be in the industry," RVD said. "The fact that he can be the UFC Champion at the same time, and legitimately brag about being the toughest guy in the world ... that's so good for the business. And he's so good for the business. He's what a pro wrestler should be — he's a great amateur wrestler that went pro because he was so damn good." RVD then pondered if anyone else was as worthy to end Undertaker's streak, asking "Why not [Lesnar]? and "Who else?" while recalling the scenes at the Superdome when the unthinkable took place. "I was shocked at the shock. I couldn't believe how the boys [in the locker room] turned into little kids ... I'm like, 'Wow, Why did they care so much?' I couldn't believe it."

Further praising Lesnar's personal traits, RVD credited WWE for making "a good investment" by bringing Lesnar back in 2012. To Lesnar's credit, he has repaid the investment by putting over several younger peers since, taking losses to the likes of Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins in three of his previous four matches at WrestleMania, not to mention losing his recent feud to Cody Rhodes. RVD himself owns several wins — albeit via DQ — over Lesnar.