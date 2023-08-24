MJF Gets Candid About Challenging For The ROH Tag Titles At AEW All In

Before MJF and Adam Cole close All In in the main event this Sunday, the bro-chachos will be on the Zero Hour preshow, challenging Aussie Open for the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship. The match is a bit unusual for MJF, not only because this would be his first time in a Ring of Honor match, but also because he'll be pulling double duty wrestling twice in one night — something he's not too fond of. But as he shared with Sports Illustrated, MJF's newfound friendship with Cole is a good enough reason for him to set aside any discomfort and go for the double gold, further adding to the pressure of an already high stakes situation.

"It's a huge responsibility. I'd rather be just in the main event," MJF admitted, "but I know how much Cole loves Ring of Honor. And it's pretty wild to look at the lineage of the ROH tag belts, which so many incredible stars have held. So we'll start off the show by winning the ROH tag titles together."

Should Cole and MJF's ever-volatile friendship survive the match long enough to defeat Aussie Open, it will be the first time Cole has held those titles. The former long-time Ring of Honor star has previously held the ROH World Championship three times and the ROH Television Championship on one occasion. And while he was part of a successful tag team with Kyle O'Reilly, the ROH World Tag Team Titles managed to evade them.