Photo: MJF Makes A Pit Stop At His 'Old Stomping Grounds' Before AEW All In

With not one, but two, of the biggest matches of his life taking place in front of 80,000 fans, give or take, at AEW All In this Sunday, AEW World Champion MJF is beginning to feel a bit nostalgic. Thus, before taking the long flight across the pond, he decided to spend a little time on Thursday going back to his roots. On Twitter, MJF posted a photo of himself at the Nightmare Factory, revealing he had stopped in at the training facility for one last session prior to heading over to London. Calling it 2018 all over again, MJF brought up how he is going from the opening match at the original All In to the main event of its sequel, and declared "Let's become legendary."

Made a pit stop at my old stomping grounds in Atlanta for one last in ring session. It's 2018 ALL IN all over again. From the opener to the Main Event. Let's become Legendary. pic.twitter.com/ue6iNsVL6J — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) August 24, 2023

Many fans will note that the Nightmare Factory training school is run by AEW star QT Marshall, who founded the facility with former AEW EVP turned WWE star Cody Rhodes. Though MJF's training is mostly associated with the Create-A-Pro wrestling school run by AEW producer Pat Buck, the AEW World Champ does have ties to the Nightmare Factory via Rhodes, who was MJF's mentor when he first entered AEW, and would go onto become one of his biggest AEW rivals.

Whether the final training session proves to be helpful to MJF will be revealed this Sunday at All In. There, he will first team with friend Adam Cole to challenge Aussie Open for the ROH Tag Team Championship, only to return in the main event and defend the AEW World Title against Cole.