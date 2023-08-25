Why WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley Puts Terry Funk At The Top Of Wrestling Mt. Rushmore

While he may have opted to showcase a more violent style of wrestling in the latter years of his career, Terry Funk was still cognizant of the other performative elements that blended into wrestling. In the past, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has praised Funk for his versatility and keen ability to elevate his opponents, but it was Funk's mastery of suspending disbelief that placed him at the top of Foley's Mount Rushmore of Wrestling.

During a recent appearance on "Busted Open Radio," Foley reminisced some of the cherished memories he shared with his late friend, whom he previously worked with in promotions like ECW, WWE, and IWA.

Upon Paul Heyman's purchase of ECW in 1995, Foley said Heyman was in need of a talent who was willing and able to build new stars in the company. According to Foley, Terry Funk earned that responsibility.

"[Terry] wasn't going through the motions. He could have. No one would have thought less of him if he had gone through the motions, and he never went through the motions," Foley said. "He always gave you the best match he could. And the reason I explained in the foreword I wrote for his book, why I would put him above anyone else, at the very top of my Mount Rushmore is that he made it so easy to suspend disbelief. It sounds to me, he was a little upset with me after I set him on fire in ECW, but he was working the other time[s]. He was working to try to generate interest and heat and he suspended disbelief."