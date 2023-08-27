Jim Ross Addresses Future In AEW, Concedes It's Up To Tony Khan & His Agent

Regular listeners of Jim Ross' "Grilling JR" will be well aware that the legendary pro wrestling commentator's contract with AEW is expiring later this year. During his popular podcast's latest episode, Ross confirmed that talks are currently ongoing regarding an extension, yet revealing in the process that the negotiations are out of his hands.

"I don't have any intentions of changing my employer at all," Ross said. "I like working for AEW. I like working with these talents. I really enjoy being on 'Collision' because I think we're trying to develop a little different feel for the TV presentation. Not better than 'Dynamite,' but different than 'Dynamite.' So my plan is to continue in some role, and that's entirely up to Barry Bloom, my agent, and, of course, Tony Khan. They hold the cards; they're doing the negotiating.

"So, my goal is to stay in AEW and contribute and help wherever I can. I like working with we were back together with Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness, and that's always fun. I was very impressed with Ian Riccaboni. Really good young announcer, so hopefully, everything will work out okay. We'll know in a few weeks, that's for sure."

Ross has been with AEW since its launch back in 2019, initially commentating on "Dynamite" before moving to "Rampage," and he has already signed one extension while with the promotion. More recently, he has been part of the "Collision" announce team, where he worked as an analyst for the show's main events.

Away from the business, though, he has also had health concerns, having been diagnosed with skin cancer in 2021 and has been dealing with the aftermath of that treatment since, which has impacted his ability to travel.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.