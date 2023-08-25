WWE's Summer Rae On Prep Work Windham Rotunda Gave Her To Be In The Wyatt Family

Since the announcement last night of the death of WWE star Windham Rotunda, known onscreen as Bray Wyatt, a vast outpouring of support and mourning has poured out on social media from friends, co-workers, and fans. Former WWE star Summer Rae shared one of her memories of Rotunda from their time in WWE developmental, shining a light on Rotunda's passion for wrestling as well as his inclusive nature (via X).

"In FCW, Windham gave me a list of movies and documentaries to watch and pitch from," Rae said. "He wanted me to be in the family. I think he believed in me more than I did in myself at that time. I learned so much from him creatively but he was just a good good human. ... So smart. This is so sad."

The Wyatt Family was a stable led by Rotunda, which also featured Braun Strowman, Erick Rowan, and the late Luke Harper, AKA Brodie Lee. Though Rae was never a member, it seems Wyatt had an idea to include her at one point.

Rotunda signed with WWE at an early age, making his FCW debut at just 21 years old. The former WWE Champion came from a storied family of wrestlers, as the son of Mike Rotunda, nephew of Barry Windham, and grandson of Blackjack Mulligan. Rotunda's brother, Bo Dallas, is also a WWE performer, and was suspected to be the masked Uncle Howdy accompanying Wyatt on television earlier this year. However, due to a then-undisclosed illness, Wyatt was removed from TV in February.

Rae was previously signed to WWE between 2011 and 2017. She made a return to the company last year, appearing in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match, as well as showing up on an episode of "WWE SmackDown" in the days leading up to the event.