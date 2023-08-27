Miro Disputes Story That Jack Perry Confronted CM Punk Backstage At AEW All In

One AEW roster member is now disputing today's reports.

On the heels of Fightful's reports that Jack Perry confronted CM Punk and they had a physical altercation, Miro took to Twitter/X to seemingly shoot it down. He stated, "That's fake and untrue."

While it remains to be seen which part of the story Miro is disputing, it was also reported by PWInsider that not only did Perry confront Punk after his AEW All In Zero Hour match, but he "stepped" in the face and "bumped" the veteran. This reportedly led to Punk catching Perry in a chokehold. Beyond that, the details of how they were broken up mere minutes before Punk walked out into Wembley Stadium for his own match are currently unknown.

PWInsider also reported that Perry was sent out of Wembley Stadium while Punk was allowed to remain backstage. Both outlets noted that there are versions of the story where Punk confronted Perry and even threw the first punch.

All of this stems from a disagreement the two had earlier this summer over Perry wanting to use glass in a "Collision" backstage segment. More details are bound to emerge in the hours to come, and Wrestling Inc. will continue to provide the latest information as it becomes available.