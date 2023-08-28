The Rascalz Capture First Impact Tag Team Championship At Emergence

New Impact World Tag Team Champions were crowned at the Emergence show on Sunday after The Rascalz defeated Subculture.

The duo of Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel captured the titles after defeating the Welsh duo of Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster. The Rascalz won the match after they both landed a top rope stomp to win their first tag titles in the promotion. Following their win, Wentz declared that they are the best tag team in the world, while Miguel predicted that they would hold the titles forever.

The win brought to an end Subculture's tag team reign which lasted just over 40 days. The Welsh duo had won the titles at Slammiversary earlier this year, in a four-way tag team match, which included the teams of Callihan and Swann, Chris Bey and Ace Austin, and Moose and Brian Myers.

The Rascalz earned a shot at the Impact World Tag Team Championship after they defeated Sami Callihan and Rich Swann in the #1 Contender's Tag Team Tournament final on the August 17 episode of "Impact."

Miguel has previously held the Impact X Division title, but this is his first reign as tag team champion in the company, while the win was Wentz's first title in Impact. Wentz, who went by the ring name Nash Carter in WWE, had previously held the NXT Tag Team titles on two occasions, when he teamed with Wes Lee.