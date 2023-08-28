Penta El Zero Miedo, Jon Moxley Named As Next Challengers For AEW International Title

Orange Cassidy's triumph in the Stadium Stampede match was admittedly the biggest of his AEW career — but the work never stops for the consistent International Champion, with a massive week awaiting him in Chicago, Illinois. Cassidy led his team to victory over the Blackpool Combat Club at Sunday's All In pay-per-view event at Wembley Stadium, covering his hand in glass to land an Orange Punch on Claudio Castagnoli to earn the pinfall and conclude a bloody war.

Speaking at the AEW press conference following the event in London, the 39-year-old was quizzed on whether it was the biggest moment of his career and what the match meant to him and his Best Friends — Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta.

"I think it's gotta be ... not only getting the pinfall in that match, but the people that were in that match," Cassidy said. "We're talking about Claudio Castagnoli, he's one of the best professional wrestlers of all-time, he's incredible. That was definitely one of the highlights [of my career]. I've been thinking about this match for a while obviously, because of how personal it was for me, Chuck and Trent. I feel like a nightmare, everything hurts ... but I wouldn't change a thing."

Cassidy, however, admitted that not defending his International title didn't sit well with him, demanding a match on the upcoming edition of "AEW Dynamite" at the NOW Arena in the Windy City. AEW President Tony Khan obliged and revealed Cassidy would defend his title against his teammate from All In, Penta El Zero Miedo, in a singles competition on August 30.