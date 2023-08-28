Penta El Zero Miedo, Jon Moxley Named As Next Challengers For AEW International Title
Orange Cassidy's triumph in the Stadium Stampede match was admittedly the biggest of his AEW career — but the work never stops for the consistent International Champion, with a massive week awaiting him in Chicago, Illinois. Cassidy led his team to victory over the Blackpool Combat Club at Sunday's All In pay-per-view event at Wembley Stadium, covering his hand in glass to land an Orange Punch on Claudio Castagnoli to earn the pinfall and conclude a bloody war.
Speaking at the AEW press conference following the event in London, the 39-year-old was quizzed on whether it was the biggest moment of his career and what the match meant to him and his Best Friends — Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta.
"I think it's gotta be ... not only getting the pinfall in that match, but the people that were in that match," Cassidy said. "We're talking about Claudio Castagnoli, he's one of the best professional wrestlers of all-time, he's incredible. That was definitely one of the highlights [of my career]. I've been thinking about this match for a while obviously, because of how personal it was for me, Chuck and Trent. I feel like a nightmare, everything hurts ... but I wouldn't change a thing."
Cassidy, however, admitted that not defending his International title didn't sit well with him, demanding a match on the upcoming edition of "AEW Dynamite" at the NOW Arena in the Windy City. AEW President Tony Khan obliged and revealed Cassidy would defend his title against his teammate from All In, Penta El Zero Miedo, in a singles competition on August 30.
Jon Moxley set for major title match at AEW All Out
The winner of the match between Orange Cassidy and Penta El Zero Miedo will not only hold the prestigious championship, but they will also move on to a marquee match at AEW All Out at the United Center on Sunday, September 3, against Jon Moxley. The former three-time AEW World Champion has been embroiled in a bitter feud with both men, and the current champion believes Moxley is the final name he needs to tick off his list of opponents.
"I have pinned Wheeler Yuta twice, and now tonight, I have pinned Claudio Castagnoli," Cassidy said. "There is one more person that I want to pin, there's one more person that I want to beat — Jon Moxley, the winner of this match on Wednesday."
After grueling and entertaining 30-straight title defences, Cassidy's body has continued to be an issue, with his well-documented injury factoring into the finish of the Stadium Stampede bout. Throughout his workhorse title reign, Cassidy has defeated the likes of Daniel Garcia, Swerve Strickland, and PAC, cementing himself as one of the promotion's most reliable stars.
Also announced at the media conference by Tony Khan was a singles match between Konosuke Takeshita and Kenny Omega at All Out following the events of their six-man tag bout on Sunday.