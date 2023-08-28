Matt Hardy Addresses The Idea Of Edge Leaving WWE For AEW At Length

With Edge (real name Adam Copeland) claiming that he's wrestled the final match on his WWE contract, rumors have emerged stating that Copeland may be open to a run in All Elite Wrestling. One of Edge's former rivals, Matt Hardy, seems to think it's a real possibility. Speaking on his podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the AEW star shared his thoughts on Edge's potential destination.

"If he isn't going to re-sign or re-up with WWE, I think he has more left in him," Hardy said. "I could see him coming to AEW, especially on a lighter schedule, maybe getting a little more say in ... what you do. I could see that happening. ... I still think there's a possibility he could still return to WWE. I wouldn't rule that out, either."

Hardy then went on to state that when he's asked about who he'd like to face as his final opponents, his answer is always teaming with his brother against Edge and Christian Cage. The two teams came up around the same time in WWE, and shared a number of legendary matches together that helped take their careers to new heights. With Cage and both Hardy brothers already in AEW, the only piece of the equation missing would be Edge.