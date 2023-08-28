CMLL Luchadors To Compete In Exhibition Match At Week 7 NFL Game

For over 90 years, CMLL has continued on as the most consistent, stable promotion in not just lucha libre, but all of professional wrestling. And while the promotion hasn't been afraid to partner up outside of its native Mexico, most notably with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, CMLL is now buddying up with the most unlikely of partners; the NFL's Denver Broncos.

Made official on Monday, the Broncos and CMLL announced a joint partnership that will kick off next Friday at CMLL's Friday event, "Super Viernes," in Arena Mexico. That show will see the Broncos mascot, Miles, along with a few others, taking part in the kickoff of the show, along with former CMLL luchador turned producer-trainer Tony Salazar. That will then lead to Week 7 of the NFL season on October 22, where CMLL luchadores Mistico, Volador Jr., Templario, and Atlantis Jr. will take part in an exhibition match during the Broncos' home game against the Green Bay Packers.

As such, Broncos fans will be introduced to four of the biggest stars on CMLL's roster, one of them a former WWE star in Mistico, who wrestled for the company as Sin Cara from 2011 to 2014. The lineup also includes two luchadors involved in the last two main events of CMLL's marquee event, the Anniversary Show, with Atlantis Jr. coming off a victory over Stuka Jr. at the 89th Anniversary last year, while Templario is set to face Dragon Rojo Jr. in the 90th Anniversary Show main event in September.

September and October look to be the two busiest months of the year for CMLL. In addition to the Anniversary Show and its partnership with the Broncos, the promotion will also team up with RevolutionPro Wrestling in the United Kingdom, to hold the first-ever UK FantasticaMania in mid-September.