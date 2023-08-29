CM Punk Reportedly Said He 'Hates This Place' After Jack Perry Skirmish At AEW All In

Details continue to emerge following the reported CM Punk vs. Jack Perry backstage altercation at All In this past Sunday, and though very few details have been confirmed, it appears as though there is still plenty to settle before all parties can move forward, one way or another.

Fightful Select is reporting that there hasn't been much communication between Punk and Tony Khan since the incident, according to those close to Punk, with him apparently telling some that he "hates this place" on account of consistent backstage issues. The report goes on to note that many within the company believe he has contributed more than his fair share of responsibility in that department.

Since news first broke, the incident has been one side's word against the other, with various versions of who started it all. Fightful Select initially reported Perry as the aggressor, while PWInsider offered the contrary. Later, it was revealed that Perry was asked to leave the building, while Haus of Wrestling followed up to state that Punk also left of his own volition. Fightful's report confirms that the two men were asked to leave at different times.

The latest from Fightful Select cites a lot of "this again?"-type responses from others in AEW and quotes one source as saying, "With 100 percent certainty, Jack Perry didn't throw the first punch. Punk shoved him and put him in a choke." Rumors of suspensions for both parties still have not been confirmed, but Fightful did back up a PWTorch report stating that the AEW production team considered a match order switch due to the confrontation, with the Golden Elite/Bullet Club Gold trios match a potential candidate.