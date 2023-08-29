WWE Star Big E Seemingly Confirms The End Of The New Day's Podcast

WWE star Big E has all but confirmed the end of The New Day's "Feel the Power" podcast. In response to "Public Enemies Podcast's" tweet about them not releasing a new episode, Big E replied, "Take the 'L' out of lover. It's over, brother."

Earlier this year, Kofi Kingston stated that they were trying to revive the podcast, but was uncertain as to when it will happen. He had then suggested that the new iteration of the podcast should have video footage of them conversing together.

The podcast, which featured all three charismatic members of The New Day, debuted in December 2019. The trio spoke about their experiences inside the ring and behind the scenes in WWE, as well as their lives beyond the squared circle, on the podcast. The celebrated tag team also used their podcast platform to discuss and shed light on important topics like racial injustice, addressing it following the murder of George Floyd.

The podcast also featured numerous guests, which included wrestlers like Tyler Breeze, Cesaro, Bayley, and Big Show, as well as some of their friends away from the pro wrestling business. "The New Day: Feel the Power" podcast's last episode was released in September 2021, with WWE later releasing "best of" podcasts.

A few days after their last match on television at the Extreme Rules show in 2021, Big E was drafted to "WWE Raw," while Woods and Kofi were moved to "WWE SmackDown" in the 2021 WWE Draft, splitting up the trio. There's uncertainty if Big E will ever be able to step into the ring again following his injury in March 2022, which also casts doubt on the trio wrestling together once again.