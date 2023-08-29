Karrion Kross, Shotzi Among 15 WWE Wrestlers & Staff Members To Get Bray Wyatt Tattoos

In another effort to memorialize Bray Wyatt, a total of 15 wrestlers and WWE employees received tattoos to honor the late, great wrestler over the weekend, according to tattoo artist Greg Mosier. Mosier shared several pictures of the WWE crew visiting his studio in Louisville, Kentucky.

As seen in the photos below, the likes of Karrion Kross, Braun Strowman, Shotzi, and Scarlett all got the Wyatt moth logo inked on their bodies. While Kross got the tattoo on the top of his wrist, Strowman and Shotzi chose to have the logo inked to their inner forearm and upper knee, respectively. Others who visited the studio included WWE Director of Longterm Creative Rob Fee, "WWE SmackDown" ring announcer Mike Rome, WWE Coordinating Producer Temarrio Thomas, and WWE production staff members Josh Jackson and Brian Froustet, among others.

Karrion Kross, Braun Strowman, Rob Fee, Shotzi, and others in WWE all got Bray Wyattâ€™s firefly logo tattooed on them. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GzSKfxfRbH — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) August 26, 2023

Mosier revealed that the night proved to be a cathartic experience for Wyatt's friends as they got to reminisce over the memories they shared with the late wrestler. "Last night was one I'll never forget," he wrote. "Had the honor of tattooing @thewindhamrotunda moth logo on 15 members of @wwe staff. The amount of love, storytelling, laughter and memories shared shows how DEEPLY loved he was at all levels. Thank you [folded hands emoji]."

Kross — who also shared videos and photos from the tattoo studio — quoted iconic horror writer H. P. Lovecraft to pay homage to his old friend. "The more he withdrew from the world around him, the more wonderful became his dreams," Kross wrote on Instagram.

Several other WWE superstars found a way to remember their departed friend on last night's "WWE Raw" in Memphis. While Becky Lynch held up a "Bray" armband to close out the show, Seth Rollins dropped a "Yowie Wowie" during a promo segment and also displayed a new "Fiend" side plate on his WWE World Heavyweight Championship belt. Also, there were several other subtle references throughout the show in memory of Wyatt, who died last Thursday at the age of 36.