WWE RAW 8/28/2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

The loss of Bray Wyatt at just 36 years old last week brought the entire wrestling world to its knees. Scrapping previous plans and paying tribute to him just a day later on "WWE Smackdown" was absolutely the right call (as was including honoring Terry Funk on the same show). It was also great to see homage paid in various ways by AEW talents while overseas for All In, including Chris Jericho, FTR, House of Black, and a mention by the commentary team. And while I'd much rather not be writing this at all right now, for obvious reasons, I have to give kudos for the continued respect and appreciation shown Monday night on "Raw."

From Michael Cole's and Wade Barrett's opening statement, to memorial armbands worn by several talents throughout the show, to The Judgment Day displaying Wyatt-themed apparel in the background of their backstage segment and Seth' Rollins putting a Fiend sideplate on his WWE World Heavyweight Championship, it was all very fitting in the service of honoring a man whose talents graced both of WWE's flagship shows for so long. (It will not be surprising at all to see something similar on "NXT" tomorrow night, either, given the impact The Wyatt Family had on the yellow brand, as well).

That the video tribute was the same one shown Friday is of no concern whatsoever. It was beautifully done and pulls off that unique human emotion roller coaster trick of making you smile one moment and tear up the next. (For the record, I'd rather watch this package every week forever than sit through the weekly "Raw" segment that just recaps what happened with The Bloodline on the previous Friday's "Smackdown.") That still picture montage, however, will likely get me every single time, especially the candid shots of Wyatt with friends, family, and most of all, his children.

Tonight, when the video wrapped, the original Wyatt Family theme played as Bray's iconic rocking chair sat unoccupied atop the stage in front of a sea of fireflies on the Titantron. The empty chair, sad though it surely is, serves as a fitting image for an exceptional talent impossible to replace, whose impact on the industry we won't fully appreciate for many years to come.