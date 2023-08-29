AEW's Jay White Files To Trademark 'Bang Bang Gang,' Switchblade Logo

AEW star Jay White has filed trademarks for his Switchblade logo, as well as the name, "Bang Bang Gang," as per the latest trademark filings.

The trademark filing states that it is for, "Hoodies; Pants; Shirts; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Gym pants; Sports shirts; T-shirts," and was filed by White on August 23, 2023. "Bang Bang Gang" is a nickname used by White to describe the Bullet Club Gold faction, which includes Juice Robinson, The Gunns – Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn — and White himself. AEW currently sells "Bang Bang Gang" official merchandise on their online store.

Bullet Club Gold was formed earlier this year when White debuted in AEW in April after leaving NJPW and joined forces with Juice Robinson, who is a member of the original Bullet Club. The Gunns joined the faction on the June 24 edition of "AEW Collision," after they, along with White and Robinson defeated FTR, CM Punk, and Ricky Starks in an eight-man tag team match.

Bullet Club Gold has been on a tear on "Collision" lately, winning their last three tag team matches. They also got the biggest win in the group's short history at All In, when White and Robinson teamed up with Konosuke Takeshita to defeat The Golden Elite, the trio of Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and "Hangman" Adam Page.