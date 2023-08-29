Mick Foley Says WWE Hall Of Famer Terry Funk 'Passed The Torch' To Him

Just like the story of professional wrestling can't be told without Terry Funk, the latter half of Funk's career can't be documented without Mick Foley. After their initial battles in Japanese promotions such as AJPW, FMW, and IWA Japan, the two men traveled the world together wrestling for a wide array of indie promotions, and ultimately renewed their rivalry on American soil, for promotions such as ECW and WWE.

In the aftermath of Funk's death, Foley remembered the life and legacy of his departed friend on "Foley is Pod," and spoke nostalgically when asked about his IWA "King of the Death Match" against Funk that took place at the Kawasaki Stadium in Japan on August 20, 1995. The brutal contest is regarded by many as the greatest death match in wrestling history, and Foley says that Funk "passed the torch" to him that night by putting him over.

"We didn't talk about the match at all," Foley recalled. "That's why if you watch the match ... at one point I think it was the most widely-watched bootleg — or just the most widely-watched match on VHS — of all time. It's probably still up there. It made quite an impact." Foley added that the match had "no design to it" seeing as he and Funk had already wrestled twice shortly before, and there was a strong heatwave in Kawasaki that precluded them from preparing for a battle that could that had "life and death" ramifications.

"When Terry and I were getting ready, he just came into my dressing room, looked at me, and goes, 'You know I wouldn't do this for many people?' And he wasn't talking about putting people over, in general, but what he was about to do for me in Japan. [It] was something he was giving out ... he was making me over there."