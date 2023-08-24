6 Most Memorable Terry Funk Matches

Terry Funk and Tully Blanchard were billed as "legends" in 1994. Funk was on loan to World Championship Wrestling from the budding promotion Eastern (later, Extreme) Championship Wrestling in a talent exchange that saw Arn Anderson and Bobby Eaton appear at an ECW event the week prior.

With Hulk Hogan soon to be entering WCW, and the sun setting on territory wrestling and the grand southern tradition that it represented, the old ways were essentially being put out to pasture by the company in a bid for 1980s nostalgia that even included legendary broadcaster Gordon Solie calling the action.

What followed is a grand metaphor for Terry Funk's longevity.

Blanchard and Funk brawled on the floor to start the match, battering and pummeling each other to the delight of the bloodthirsty Philadelphia crowd. During his entrance, Funk even shared the screen with famous Philly wrestling fan "Hat Guy," who was a regular apparition in the background of Funk's late-career renaissance in ECW. A meat-and-potatoes fight ensued, in which neither man looked like they'd lost a step, conjuring some of the mid-80s National Wrestling Alliance magic in the existentially confused WCW. Roughly seven minutes later, both Funk and Blanchard were disqualified, too violent for the officials to handle.

Despite the finish, the match stands as a testament to Terry Funk's appeal. Too violent to contain, too wily to ever write off, only getting crazier and more entertaining as he got older.