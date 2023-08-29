Update On Former Writer Britney Abrahams' Discrimination Lawsuit Against WWE

Earlier this year, former WWE writer Britney Abrahams filed a civil discrimination lawsuit against WWE, Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and other company employees, alleging racist behavior within the company. While Abrahams agreed to drop the suit against the individuals involved, for now, the lawsuit against WWE is set to continue. In the latest update, PWInsider reports that both Abrahams and WWE have filed a joint motion requesting more time for WWE to respond, possibly indicating that the two sides are attempting to work out a settlement.

The ongoing lawsuit alleges that racist material was inserted into the company's programming, and Abrahams says she had to sit through many overtly racist pitches during her time working for the company. Although Abrahams brought up her concerns with WWE officials, things continued as they were before. Some of the racist pitches Abrahams recalls hearing include the concept of Saudi Arabian WWE star Mansoor secretly being behind the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, and another which actually made it to television — Black wrestler Apollo Crews suddenly adopting a Nigerian accent and persona onscreen.

Abrahams was eventually fired in April 2022 after starting in 2020. The reasoning given was the theft of a commemorative WWE WrestleMania chair — one that Abrahams says other employees were allowed to take, making her believe the situation was used as an excuse to get rid of her.

As this lawsuit continues, Vince McMahon remains under federal investigation stemming from allegations that McMahon paid off a number of women to keep quiet about sexual misconduct within the company over the years. Last month, McMahon was served with a search warrant and subpoena from a federal grand jury, apparently just days after the now-78-year-old McMahon underwent major spinal surgery.