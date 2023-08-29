AEW Collision's Ratings Up And Down Heading Into All In

The night before AEW All In, a pre-taped episode of "AEW Collision" saw a rise in overall viewership compared to the week before, but a slight drop in the 18-49 demographic. According to Wrestlenomics, "Collision" brought in 552,000 viewers on average, an increase of 15%. The demo fell from 0.17 last week to 0.16 on Saturday's episode.

36% more people outside of the 18-49 demo tuned in this week compared to the median from the last month, helping make up the difference from the lower demo rating this week. Additionally, 32% more women between the ages of 35 and 49 tuned in on Saturday compared to the recent median. Quarter-hour ratings for "Collision" have yet to be revealed.

Over on YouTube, the most-viewed clip from Saturday's show featured highlights from the main event, which included CM Punk, Sting, Darby Allin, Hook, Swerve Strickland, "Switchblade" Jay White, Luchasaurus, and Christian Cage. As of writing, that video has about 445,000 views, while the second most popular video has just over a third of that. That video shows highlights of Orange Cassidy, Eddie Kingston, and Penta El Cero Miedo facing Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade in the show's opening bout.

"Collision" was taped last Wednesday instead of live on Saturday night as usual, due to All In taking place overseas in London, England. In addition to the main event and the trios match, "Collision" included John Silver and Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order defeating Action Andretti and Darius Martin, and Willow Nightingale, Big Bill, and Keith Lee all picking up singles victories.