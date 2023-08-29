Alexander Wolfe Reveals The Unrealized Plans WWE Had To Reform Sanity

Once upon a time, Sanity was one of the hottest factions on "WWE NXT," during one of the show's best periods. The group was eventually brought up to the main roster, but things quickly fell apart for Sanity. Appearing on the "Developmentally Speaking" podcast, former Sanity member Alexander Wolfe revealed that there were once plans to reunite the group, but it never came to be.

"There was actually a plan to re-form Sanity," Wolfe said. According to him, Sanity was split up to ensure that all members of the group had something to do, rather than sitting on the shelf and eventually getting fired. While Eric Young and Nikki Cross remained on the main roster, Wolfe and Killian Dain returned to NXT in different roles. Wolfe joined Imperium in NXT U.K., while Dain returned to the regular NXT brand.

"The plan later was they would separate me from Imperium, because I would be the weak link," Wolfe continued. "And then in that time also, they would re-form Sanity with Killian Dain ... and Eric Young, and they would win the NXT tag team gold. And in that case, they would go on to feud with Imperium, and I would join again Sanity. ... We would have a feud against Imperium, and then we would go back to U.S. NXT." Unfortunately, those plans were derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Wolfe also believes the group should have spent more time in WWE developmental. The former WWE star said there were many stories involving the group left to tell, and they could have benefitted from further NXT Takeover appearances. Wolfe feels that Sanity's main roster call-up was rushed, and though they were told there were plans for the group, they never truly materialized.

