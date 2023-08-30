The Street Profits Appear On WWE NXT, Encounter Carmelo Hayes And The D'Angelo Family

Last month, Angelo Dawkins laid out his ambition for The Street Profits to capture the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Based on Tuesday night's episode of "WWE NXT" though, it appears that the Street Profits might be aiming to reclaim a pair of titles they held before their ascendance to the main roster.

During Tuesday's edition of "NXT," The Street Profits made a surprise appearance backstage as they approached "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes and "NXT" Tag Team Champions The Family (Channing Lorenzo and Tony D'Angelo), who were in the midst of conversating. Upon the arrival of The Street Profits, Hayes was commended for his title reign, which recently included a successful title defense against Wes Lee. When asked what was next for him, Hayes noted that he had to "silence the rah-rah" surrounding him at the moment, before leaving the room.

Turning their attention to Lorenzo and D'Angelo, The Street Profits were acknowledged for their prior work in "NXT," which included a run as "NXT" Tag Team Champions. While it's unclear if The Street Profits will become a mainstay on "NXT" again, Montez Ford made a promise to Lorenzo and D'Angelo.

"Maybe next time in the neighborhood, we'll check to see how you doing," Ford said.

The Family won the "NXT" Tag Team Championship last month after defeating Gallus at The Great American Bash.