Trish Stratus Is Ready To End WWE Becky Lynch Feud, Admits 'It's Been A Little Long'

Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch will finally end their lengthy feud at Payback, with the two legendary stars set to square off inside a steel cage. After returning to the company heading into WrestleMania 39, Stratus has become a regular fixture on "WWE Raw," aligning herself with up-and-comer Zoey Stark to continue her storyline with "The Man" on Monday nights.

The pair faced each other in singles action at the Night of Champions premium live event in May, before their rematch on the August 14 edition of "Raw" ended in a double count-out. Speaking to the "Pittsburgh Post Gazette" prior to their showdown on Saturday night, the WWE Hall of Famer admitted she is looking forward to moving on from Lynch once and for all in the Steel City.

"It's a challenge. Am I a little scared of it? Yup. But that's what drives me ... I'm going to prove to Becky that I'm the greatest of this generation by beating the greatest of her generation," she said. "We've had a good little run and it's been really fun ... but it's been a little long. I'm ready to move on, do other things, and cross paths with other people."

The clash at Payback will be the first time Stratus will compete inside a cage structure. During her initial run with the company, female superstars rarely competed inside the steel cage or Hell in a Cell. However, the women's evolution over the past decade has led to more opportunities for women in WWE.

Stratus believes her match with "The Man" would be similar to "Michael Jordan vs. Lebron James" or "Muhammad Ali vs. Mike Tyson," with the biggest star of each of their respective eras battling it out to determine who is WWE's greatest-ever women's wrestler.