Adam Cole To Address AEW Dynamite Crowd After Historic All In Weekend

Who's ready for story time with Adam Cole, Bay Bay? Fresh from competing in the main event of All In last weekend, Adam Cole will get his chance to address the fans live on "AEW Dynamite" this evening.

Cole's appearance at Wembley Stadium didn't quite go as he had planned, losing his shot at the AEW World Championship as he was defeated by MJF. However, the two men did capture the Ring Of Honor World Tag Team Championship during the Zero Hour pre-show, continuing their success as a tag team.

But Cole's friendship with Roderick Strong was also tested once again in the U.K. as his former stablemate in The Undisputed Era pushed for Cole to do everything necessary to win. However, Cole ultimately opted against such efforts, placing his newfound friendship with MJF above all else. However, with Strong and The Kingdom rejected, it wouldn't come as much of a surprise if they were to make an appearance during Cole's "Dynamite" time.

Tonight's show serves two purposes in being both the post-All In episode and the crucial go-home episode for this Sunday's All Out pay-per-view — a show that as of yet does not feature either Cole or MJF on the card. We'll find out tonight whether Cole pushes for yet another shot at the AEW World Championship this weekend or in the future or if Better Than You Bay Bay finds themselves in another tag team encounter soon enough.