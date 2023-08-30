Grado Opens Up About The Atmosphere At AEW's All In At Wembley

Scotland's own Grado made a surprise appearance at AEW All In this past Sunday with Paul Wight and Anthony Ogogo. Together they confronted Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal, and Sonjay Dutt in the ring, with Grado getting some revenge for his radio confrontation with Jarrett last month. Speaking on "Cultaholic Wrestling," Grado discussed what it was like at the hotel before the show, as well as backstage at Wembley Stadium.

"I was going down [to the hotel] but I [was] nervous," Grado said. "I was like, 'What am I doing turning up to the hotel where the wrestlers are?'" However, Grado says he began to relax when fans began approaching him asking for pictures, reassuring him that people still remembered him.

"And then Jimmy Jacobs went, 'Is that f***ing Grado?'" Grado continued. Once backstage, Grado described seeing a number of crew members he recognized from his days with Impact Wrestling, helping the Scottish performer feel welcome at the show.

"They're lovely people, and I know probably 60% of them," Grado continued. "There's some wrestlers coming up to me going, 'It's a pleasure to meet you.' One guy said, ... 'Oh my God, pleasure to meet you. I studied your work back in the day.' I'm going, 'What the f**k did you learn?'"

Grado said that everybody backstage was nice, even those who might seem like intimidating figures on TV. According to the Scottish performer, you could feel how important the moment was to those who worked at AEW, with some becoming emotional regarding the event.

Leading up to All In, Grado apparently felt some trepidation, resulting in him feeling unsure about campaigning to be involved in the event. Fans on social media rallied for Grado to appear at All In, however, and he believes that helped make the moment happen.

