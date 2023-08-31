Kevin Sullivan: Fellow WCW Alum & AEW Star Sting Doesn't Get The Credit He Deserves

AEW All In at Wembley Stadium last weekend may not have ended up as the last hurrah for Sting that some had anticipated it might be, but it certainly was another milestone in his lengthy career. And Sting's performance was a sight for the sore eyes of Kevin Sullivan, the former WCW wrestler and booker who worked alongside Sting for years. On the latest episode of his "Tuesdays With The Taskmaster" podcast, Sullivan talked about how Sting and Darby Allin's victory over Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage in last Sunday's Coffin Match showed that, as great as Sting's career has been, the acknowledgement he's received in the past isn't quite enough.

"Sting does not get the credit he deserves," Sullivan said. "I can go back, because I was there the day he became a star — Clash of the Champions with Ric Flair. Ric held him by the hand the whole way. The man looked like King Kong, and he's never taken a step backwards. He's a money maker, and now he's actually giving Darby a hell of a rub."

"Did you see the interview they did where they were walking down Whitechapel — where Jack the Ripper was from — and he has the hat on? It was super," he added. "And the other thing that I loved ... I love Swerve Strickland. I love him. But they did a spot where he hit Sting with something, and Sting looked at him and he beat his chest. The whole building blew."

