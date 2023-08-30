Eric Young To Auction Slammiversary Gear, With Proceeds To Benefit Fellow Impact Star

At July's Slammiversary, Eric Young made his return to Impact Wrestling, helping former Team Canada member and Impact Wrestling President Scott D'Amore defeat Bully Ray and Deaner. But as special a night as that may have been for Young, he's putting the gear he wore from that match up for a good cause.

Young's ring wear, also signed, has been put up for auction at eBay, with bidding ongoing through just past midnight on Saturday. All proceeds will go to fellow Impact star Joe Doering and his family. Young had first announced plans to auction off the gear back in July, just days after his Impact return.

.@TheEricYoung's autographed Team Canada gear, worn in the ring during #Slammiversary 2023, is now up for grabs on eBay! HERE: https://t.co/oy1MMWBjKH Watch the Slammiversary replay on FITE: https://t.co/XpOeF6OdqW pic.twitter.com/QLqiWEi8An — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 29, 2023

A 19-year veteran who joined Impact in 2021, Doering hasn't wrestled for the promotion since August 2022, when he announced that he would be undergoing surgery to remove a tumor from his brain. This marked the second time Doering was forced to undergo such a procedure, having had brain surgery to remove a tumor back in 2016 when he was wrestling for All Japan Pro Wrestling. Updates on his condition have been minimal since his announcement.

Upon joining Impact, Doering would immediately unite with Young, and the duo would go on to form the group Violent By Design, eventually joined by Deaner, Rhino, and briefly Sami Callihan. Doering and Young would later become two-time Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions in 2021 and 2022 respectively, defending the titles with Rhino and Deaner under Freebird rules.