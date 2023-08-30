AEW Referee Bryce Remsburg Injured During All In Main Event, Will Miss Dynamite

AEW referee Bryce Remsburg will not be officiating any matches on tonight's edition of "AEW Dynamite" due to an injury he sustained Sunday at AEW All In.

"After checking in with @DocSampson13 and his medical team and the blessing of our referee team, I won't [be] there tonight for #AEWDynamite after viewing a Panama Sunrise in London," Remsburg wrote on his X page with a picture of himself in a neck brace attacked. "Definitely planning to be at @StarrcastEvents Sunday and hoping to be cleared to officiate All Out!"

While officiating the main event match between MJF and Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship, Remsburg got caught with a Panama Sunset from Cole after "The Salt of the Earth" pulled him into the path of the maneuver. Although Remsburg was down for a few beats, he managed to make it back up to see through until the end of the match and ensure MJF retained his title.

Although Remsburg will not be at the NOW Arena outside Chicago, Illinois tonight, Cole will be there to share what's on his mind in light of the events at Wembley Stadium. Also tonight, Orange Cassidy will also be putting his International Championship on the line against Penta El Zero Miedo; Eddie Kingston will defend the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship against Wheeler Yuta; Jon Moxley will face Komander; and TBS Champion Kris Statlander will team with Hikaru Shida and Dr. Britt Baker against Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, and Emi Sakura. Plus, two-thirds of the newly crowned AEW Trios Champions Anthony Bowens and Max Caster have something in store for their tag partner Billy Gunn, and more matches are expected to be announced for Sunday's All Out pay-per-view.