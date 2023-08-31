Samoa Joe Vs. Shane Taylor For ROH World Television Title Announced For AEW All Out

Samoa Joe will be putting his Ring of Honor World Television Championship on the line against Shane Taylor this Sunday at AEW's All Out pay-per-view.

Taylor defeated Gravity in the final of the ROH World Television Championship Eliminator Tournament on the August 10 episode of "ROH on HonorClub" to secure his spot in the bout, having previously defeated Serpentico and Christopher Daniels in the first and second rounds respectively. In light of that, he appeared via video on Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite" to put Joe on notice and remind him of his lengthy run with the title back in 2019.

Taylor last competed in an AEW ring on the February 28 edition of "Dark", during which he emerged victorious over Adrian Alanis. Meanwhile, Joe is coming off a loss to CM Punk for the "Real World Championship" at AEW All In on Sunday and last defended his title against Dalton Castle at ROH Death Before Dishonor last month.