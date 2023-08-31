Tony Khan Adds Tag Match Involving Eddie Kingston & Claudio Castagnoli To AEW All Out

AEW President Tony Khan announced after this week's "AEW Dynamite" that Eddie Kingston and Claudio Castagnoli will face each other at All Out but in a tag team match.

Khan disclosed on Twitter that Kingston will team with Katsuyori Shibata and face Castagnoli and fellow Blackpool Combat Club member Wheeler Yuta in a tag team match on Sunday. This will be the second week in a row that Kingston and Castagnoli will get to lay hands on each other, after the duo were involved in the Stadium Stampede match at All In. Kingston, alongside Orange Cassidy, Penta El Zero Miedo, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor defeated Castagnoli, Yuta, Jon Moxley, Santana, and Ortiz in Wembley Stadium.

On this week's "Dynamite," Kingston defended his NJPW Strong Openweight title against Yuta, and emerged victorious. After the win, the champion tried to call Castagnoli — the ROH World Champion — into the ring for a fight, but the Blackpool Combat Club member completely ignored Kingston and escorted Yuta backstage.

Kingston has been vocal about his dislike of Castagnoli time and again and has demanded to face him ever since he lost to Castagnoli back in March at ROH Supercard Of Honor XVI.

Other matches confirmed for All Out are Samoa Joe vs. Shane Taylor for the ROH World Television Championship, Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Adam Cole and MJF vs. The Dark Order for the ROH World Tag Team Championship, and Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW International Championship, to name a few.